Deadline for Health Insurance December 15th

| December 13, 2017

Health insurance coverage deadline is Dec 15th Evolve Medical Clinics Direct Primary care

The deadline for getting health insurance in Maryland is December 15th — Friday! Need to save money this year? Check out the options below. 

Whether you are signing up for the first time or simply changing your medical or dental insurance, time is running out fast. 

How To Enrollenrollment for health insurance Evolve Medical Clinics

Start by going to MarylandHealthConnection.gov by December 15th. 

You can enroll at any time if you’re eligible for Medicaid/MCHP or have recently had certain major life events.

If you prefer, you can also download their free Enroll MHC app to buy a health plan, enroll in Medicaid/MCHP, view notices, upload verification documents and more. Get it for Android. Get it for iOS.  The online application is available daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

What do plans cover?

All qualified health plans sold through Maryland Health Connection (except Catastrophic plans) provide the same core benefits and offer free preventive services.

These essential health benefits below are covered, and some plans offer additional benefits:

  • Doctor visits
  • Hospitalization
  • Emergency care
  • Maternity and newborn care
  • Pediatric care, including dental and vision benefits
  • Prescription drugs
  • Laboratory tests
  • Mental health care
  • Substance abuse treatment

High Deductible Health Plans

Evolve Medical Clinics spend less health insurance health costs

While it is true that most health plans now have a deductible which is often $3,000 to $6,000, there are options to keep your annual costs down. 

Direct Primary Cares, like Evolve Medical Clinics, can be used to lower your costs. At Evolve, your primary care and urgent care needs are almost entirely covered for only $49 per month. 

Covered services Evolve Medical Clinics Direct Primary Care

Evolve Medical Clinics offers covered services for members.

In addition, Direct Primary Care can:

  1.  Lower your prescription costs,
  2. Lower lab costs
  3. Lower radiology cost
  4. Reduce ER visits
  5. Reduce hospitalizations
  6. Reduce visits to specialists
  7. Reduce your chance of needing surgery.

Better primary care leads to healthier patients. 

Discounted Labs Evolve Medical Clinics Direct Primary Care

Better primary care not only leads to healthier people but also to higher quality healthcare and lower costs. Direct Primary Care has been show to save people as much as 33% of their healthcare spending,  reduces hospital and emergency room visits and surgery. To learn more about Direct Primary Care in general, visit DPCare.org. To learn more about Evolve Medical Clinics, visit their website at www.emc4me.com or call them at 844-322-4222. 

What You’ll Need To Apply to Maryland Health ConnectionEvolve Medical Clinics review affordable health care at last Direct Primary Care

Have the following information ready when you apply through MarylandHealthConnection.gov:

  • Birth dates for each household member applying for coverage

    Discounted services Evolve Medical Clinics Direct Primary Care

    Evolve Medical Clinics offers discounted services for members saving people a lot of yearly healthcare expense. 

  • Social Security numbers
  • Employer and income for everyone in your household (including pay stubs, W-2 forms or tax forms)
  • Citizenship or immigration information for anyone applying for coverage
  • Information about any job-related health insurance available to your household

They will ask about your income and other information so they can let you know what coverage you and your family qualify for and if you can get help paying for it. 

Evolve Medical Clinics Direct Primary Care saves lives Maryland

Direct Primary Care like Evolve Medical Clinics can not only save money but also has been shown to save lives. DPC has been shown to reduce the number of hospitalizations, ER visits, specialists visits and surgeries–substantially. With 250,000 deaths per year attributed to hospital errors, that could translate into substantially lowered risk of death.

Learn more about Evolve Medical Clinics Learn more about Evolve Medical Clinics

