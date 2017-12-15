“Herrmann
Daycare raided, teen arrested for possession and distribution of marijuana

| December 15, 2017
On December 10, 2017 at approximately 2:00 p.m. Western District Tactical Patrol and Narcotics Unit executed a search and seizure warrant in the 8600 Block Accokeek Street in Laurel. The basement of this residence operates as a licensed daycare facility named Sultana Saba Daycare. It appears that children did not have access to where drugs were located in the residence. The Maryland Department of Education Licensing Branch was notified to follow up. As a result of the search warrant, the following items were seized:

  • 595.33 grams of marijuana including packaging (estimated street value $11,906.00)
  • 2.96 grams of cocaine (estimated street value $59.00)
  • Seized US currency $9,305.00
  • Heat sealer machine
  • Various paraphernalia and packaging materials
Kamran Zafar Awan

Suspect/arrested:

  • Kamran Awan (18) | 8600 Block Accokeek St. | Laurel, MD

 

-Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

-Possession of marijuana

