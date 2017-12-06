Daily News Brief | December 6, 2017

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Mayor Buckley appoints some senior staff and invites the public to an open house tomorrow. St. Anne’s Church wants fiberglass louvers on their steeple, stay tuned to find out how the HPC feels about that. Hogan steps into Baltimore, a sex offender is off the streets for a decade and we might see some snow soon. Of course we have your local weather from George Young at DMV Weather and a special programming note about some January 1 changes coming to the Daily News Brief!

(NOTE: Link to Commissioner Kevin Davis Interview)

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief will be released at 7am beginning on January 1!

