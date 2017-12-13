Crosby wins 5 PRSA “Best in Maryland” awards

Crosby Marketing Communications won five awards in the 2017 “Best in Maryland” awards competition conducted by the Maryland Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. Crosby won its awards for:

In the “Creative Tactics” category, a mobile app and social engagement program created for the public to “Thank A Vet” in their lives, developed for DAV (Disabled American Veterans).

Also under “Creative Tactics,” publicity for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) partnership with the nationally syndicated “Mark Trail” comic strip, to help educate audiences about how to prevent spreading invasive species.

In “Social Media,” a video content campaign designed to drive potential organ donors to OrganDonor.gov, a program of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration.

In the “Integrated Communications” category, the “Victories for Veterans” national public service campaign created for DAV (Disabled American Veterans).

Under “Videos,” a series of “Victories for Veterans” videos showing the personal achievements of disabled veterans through the support they received from DAV (Disabled American Veterans).

The peer-judged, “Best in Maryland” awards are presented annually to honor public relations practitioners who have successfully addressed communications challenges with exemplary professional skill, creativity and resourcefulness.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm currently ranks #32 on O’Dwyer’s list of largest PR firms and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Solutions (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby was named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post in 2017 for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work-life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com.

