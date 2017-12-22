Crosby adds two to digital/social media team

Crosby Marketing Communications has announced that Ashley Butler and Laura Pezzullo have joined the agency’s growing digital/social media team.

Ashley Butler, Crosby’s newest Social Media Strategist, has a strong background in online community and content management, paid social media programs and analytics. She will primarily support content marketing activities for Military OneSource, the Department of Defense’s program that serves enlisted personnel and their families across the globe. Prior to joining Crosby, Butler spent five years working as a Social Media Strategist for Chobani Greek Yogurt in New York City, where she managed engagement and content strategy across the brand’s digital platforms. Butler graduated Cum Laude with a B.A. in Sociology from St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

Laura Pezzullo joins the Crosby team as a Senior Digital Program Manager overseeing content marketing, SEO/SEM, social media, email programs and analytics. She will support several clients, including Military OneSource, Social Security Administration, USDA, Veterans Health Administration and Maryland Primary Care. Most recently, Pezzullo was a Marketing Manager for Bozzuto, leading marketing efforts for more than 40 real estate communities in the Delaware-Maryland-Virginia area. Prior to that, she spent four years at R2integrated as a Digital Marketing Account Manager working on national brands. Pezzullo has a B.S. degree in Business Administration from East Carolina University.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm currently ranks #31 on O’Dwyer’s list of largest PR firms and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Solutions (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby was named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post in 2017 for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work-life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com.

