Crofton based Kindness Grows Here names board members, receives non-profit status

Kindness Grows Here has announced that it is now officially a nonprofit with tax-exempt status under Section 501(c) (3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code. The organization was created in 2016 by Kristen DeBoy Caminiti to foster kindness in children and community. Joining her on the Board of Trustees are Matt Caminiti, Margaret L. Peggy Elliot, Kyera Hooks, Alexis Malatino Jenkins, Elyse Knight, Joe Knight, and Sherlin Larsen.

Founder and President of Kindness Grows Here, Kristen Caminiti, MSW, LCSW-C started out with a mission to spread kindness into the community whilst having her young children by her side. Like-minded community members and organizations saw the good work she was doing and asked how they could donate or get involved. So Kristen founded Kindness Grows Here and it has now grown to an eight member Board of Directors:

Chief Financial Officer, Matt Caminiti, MBA is a Director of Policy & Public Strategy at Inovalan has focused on public policy and its impact on business for the past 10 years.

Margaret L. (Peggy) Elliott, MLA believes that together we can do something to turn around divisiveness. Active in mission work, she is a former EMT and a retired U.S Navy Commander.

Kyera Hooks, M.S., always knew she wanted to be a change agent. She works for the Strong Start DC Early Intervention program as a Service Coordinator and as a Sunday School Teacher at Prince of Peace Presbyterian Church in Crofton, MD.

Alexis Malatino Jenkins is an event and marketing professional with fifteen years of experience. She is the founder of Humdinger Productions, an event agency established in 2008. She graduated from Towson University in 2003.

Elyse Knight is thrilled to help spread kindness throughout her community and beyond; she teaches Morality, Church History, and Sacred Scripture at Archbishop Spalding High School.

Joe Knight holds a Master’s degree in Information Systems Management and is a leader in his field of contracting for the Federal Government.

Sherlin Larsen, of Larsen Lane Lettering, produces traditional calligraphy, watercolor, and hand lettering for clients. She is a passionate volunteer and Air Force Wife .

Those interested in giving a holiday donation to Kindness Grows Here are urged to consider purchasing the Starbucks coffee tumbler that comes personalized by Sherlin Larsen and in gift packaging available now on Kindness Grows Here Facebook page (@Croftoniskindpublic).

Kindess Grows Here will hold its next event on December 19th at Crofton Middle School in Crofton, Maryland; the event will raise awareness of bullying behavior and encourage the children to participate in bullying prevention. More information is available about Kindness Grows Here at http://www.kindnessgrowshere.com

