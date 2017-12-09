Corkran Middle named AVID National Demonstration School

Corkran Middle School remained among the nation’s elite AVID schools today when it was revalidated as a National Demonstration School by the organization that oversees the program across the nation.

The Advancement Via Individual Determination program, which targets students in the academic middle and helps propel them to successful college careers, exists in about 6,000 schools in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and 16 countries and territories. Corkran is one of 176 National Demonstration Schools, and the only middle school in Maryland to earn that distinction.

“It is such an honor to be revalidated as a National Demonstration site. We are proud of our AVID program, and our teachers and staff work tirelessly to ensure that AVID is a part of how we do business here,” Corkan Principal Adam Zetwick said. “Our implementation of schoolwide AVID strategies positively impacts our students and staff as we continue to prepare our students for high school, college, and beyond. I am so proud of the work being done here. The success of this program is attributed to many people committing to a common goal and working together to reach it.”

Corkran received its first designation as a National Demonstration School in April 2015. Schools are re-evaluated every two years through a process that includes an evaluation of curriculum, screening, and site visit.

“Schools chosen as Demonstration sites have proven their ability to successfully implement the AVID academic elective course and take the strategies schoolwide to impact all students,” AVID CEO Sandy Husk said. “Corkran Middle School was selected as an AVID National Demonstration School because it has implemented the AVID system throughout the school and can serve as a model for new AVID sites.”

Source : AACPS

Category: Local News, NEWS