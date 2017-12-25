Coming soon to Rams Head On Stage: John Oates, Gino Vannelli
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Show
Saturday, January 27
8pm | $25
Capitol Steps
Friday, February 9
8pm | $30
Trouble Funk
Sunday, February 11
8:30 | $27.50
John Oates
Sunday, February 18
7:30 | $46.50
Parsonsfield
Thursday, February 22
8pm | $15
Nick Moss Band
Friday, February 23
8pm | $25
Tab Benoit
Monday, March 5
8pm | $35
PETER & JEREMY: Peter Asher of Peter & Gordon and Jeremy Clyde of Chad & Jeremy
Monday, March 13
8pm | $39.50
Gino Vannelli
Sunday, November 11
8pm | $75
UPCOMING SHOWS:
newly added/changes in dates are bolded below
12/25 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Sean Altman’s JEWMONGOUS
12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack
12/27 Stephen Kellogg w. Chris Koza
12/28 The Morrison Brothers w. Jackson Dean
12/29 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents The Every Woman Comedy Tour featuring Aida Rodriguez, April Macie & Chaunte Wayans
12/30 Seldom Scene
12/31 “Ridin’ In The New Year” with NRBQ
01/04 The Levin Brothers
01/05 + 06 Bruce In the USA: The World’s #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
01/07 Maggie’s Celtic Celebration for the New Year Featuring Maggie Sansone & Robin Bullock
01/10 + 11 Brian McKnight
01/12 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Comedian Jeff Richards of SNL
01/13 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago
01/14 + 15 Max Weinberg’s Jukebox
01/17 John Sebastian
01/18 Junior Brown
01/19 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp
01/20 The Smithereens
01/21 Bay Tunes Guitars Rock Band School Presents Legends of Rock *All Ages Matinee
01/21 Rams Head Presents Blue Oyster Cult at Maryland Hall
01/21 Cowboy Mouth
01/23 Billy Strings w. Dirty Grass Players
01/24 Gaelic Storm
01/25 Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October: An Open Book
01/26 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show
01/27 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Show
01/28 Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones and The High Divers *All Ages Matinee
01/28 Justin Townes Earle w. H.C. McEntire (of Mount Moriah)
01/30 Howie Day w. DEMAR
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB