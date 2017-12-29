Colonial Players to present Quartet by Ronald Harwood

The Colonial Players, Inc. of Annapolis, Maryland is pleased to warm up your January with the delightful comedy, Quartet, by Ronald Harwood. This gem of a play will “make [you] laugh a little, sigh a little, and cry a little…”

Cecily, Reggie and Wilfred reside in a home for retired opera singers in Kent, England. Each year, on the tenth of October, there is a concert to celebrate the birthday of Giuseppe Verdi. Their equilibrium is disrupted when Jean, previously married to Reggie, arrives at the home. Jean is invited by the others to sing the quartet from Rigoletto for the gala, but, ever the diva, she refuses to sing. But the show must go on in this funny and poignant play!

Quartet features Edd Miller, Nori Morton, Marti Pogonowski, and Richard Wade, and is directed by Darice Clewell. Performances run from January 12 through February 4, 2018. Performances will be held at 8:00pm on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2:00pm on Sundays.

Tickets for Quartet are $23 for Adults, and $18 for Seniors, Students, and Military. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.thecolonialplayers.org , or by calling the Box Office at 410-268-7373, option 2.

A post-show talkback will follow the 2pm performance on Sunday, January 21, 2018. Artists Jason Buckwalter, Aurelio Dominguez, Leslie Procter and Rachel Sitomer, accompanied by Diane Kinsley, will regale the audience with a performance of the quartet from Rigoletto and discuss the demands and delights of being an opera singer. This talkback is free and open to the public, and will begin at approximately 4:45pm. You do not need to attend the performance to attend the talkback.

