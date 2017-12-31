Chuy’s to celebrate Elvis’ 83rd birthday on January 8th

Chuy’s is hosting their annual Elvis Birthday Bash! On Monday, January 8th the Tex-Mex restaurant will celebrate the 83rd birthday of Elvis Presley at the Chuy’s Annapolis location. Come to Chuy’s on January 8thdressed as Elvis (or his better half Priscilla) and receive a free entrée. Also, to commemorate The King’s 83rdBirthday, Chuy’s will offer $1 off their Elvis Green Chile Fried Chicken and the Elvis Presley Memorial Combo for all customers. Frozen Blue Hawaiians will also be available for purchase.

Chuy’s Annapolis will also be presenting a check for over $6,000 to the Bowen Foundation for Autism, representing Chuy’s fundraising efforts prior to their opening in Annapolis in November. Chuy’s raised money for the Bowen Foundation for Autism through a Facebook campaign, community events and alcohol sales from VIP and Friends and Family nights. The Bowen Foundation for Autism seeks to improve the lives of children living with autism in Maryland by awarding grands to local families struggling to pay for needed services including doctors’ appointments, behavioral therapies, safety equipment and learning devices.

