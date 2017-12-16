Christopher Cross, Max Weinberg … all coming to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox (2nd Night Added by Popular Demand)

Monday, January 15

7:30pm| $55

*VIP Meet & Greets available

Robert Stevenson of A Silent Film

Wednesday, February 21

8pm| $15

Rachael Yamagata: Stories – Songs – Solo Tour

Saturday, February 24

1pm| $24.50

*All Ages Matinee

Trevor Hall: A Night In The Village

Thursday, March 1

8pm| $35

The Zombies (2nd Night Added by Popular Demand)

Wednesday, March 14

8pm| $69.50

Annapolis Musicians Fund For Musicians presents

In The Vane Of…. SUBSCRIPTION PACKAGE OF THREE

Monday, March 19

7pm | $100

Candlebox Acoustic Duo feat. Kevin Martin & Brian Quinn

Thursday, April 5

8pm| $36.50

The Subdudes (2nd Night Added by Popular Demand)

Friday, April 6

8pm| $45

Christopher Cross

Tuesday, April 10

8pm| $59.50

*VIP Meet & Greets available

Iron Butterfly

Thursday, April 26

8pm| $45

Scott Kirby

Massacoustics

Wednesday, May 16

8pm| $25

12/16 Aaron Neville Quintet

12/17 Bob Sima *All Ages Matinee

12/17 Bettye LaVette feat. Ed Alstrom on Keyboards

12/18 Bryce & Bethany Merritt: “Christmas With The Mrs.”

12/19 Street Corner Symphony & Gabe Dixon Christmas Show

12/21 Frank “Scooby” Sirius & Kim Michelle

12/22 Slim Man Christmas Show

12/23 Todd & Cindy Bauchspies Christmas Concert *All Ages Matinee

12/23 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents The Capitol Steps

12/25 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Sean Altman’s JEWMONGOUS

12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

12/27 Stephen Kellogg w. Chris Koza

12/28 The Morrison Brothers w. Jackson Dean

12/29 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents The Every Woman Comedy Tour featuring Aida Rodriguez, April Macie & Chaunte Wayans

12/30 Seldom Scene

12/31 “Ridin’ In The New Year” with NRBQ

01/04 The Levin Brothers

01/05 + 06 Bruce In the USA: The World’s #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band

01/07 Maggie’s Celtic Celebration for the New Year Featuring Maggie Sansone & Robin Bullock

01/10 + 11 Brian McKnight

01/12 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Comedian Jeff Richards of SNL

01/13 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

01/14 + 15 Max Weinberg’s Jukebox

01/17 John Sebastian

01/18 Junior Brown

01/19 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp

01/20 The Smithereens

01/21 Bay Tunes Guitars Rock Band School Presents Legends of Rock *All Ages Matinee

01/21 Rams Head Presents Blue Oyster Cult at Maryland Hall

01/21 Cowboy Mouth

01/23 Billy Strings w. Dirty Grass Players

01/24 Gaelic Storm

01/25 Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October: An Open Book

01/26 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show

01/27 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Comedian Robert Klein *MOVED TO 3/3/18

01/28 Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones and The High Divers *All Ages Matinee

01/28 Justin Townes Earle w. H.C. McEntire (of Mount Moriah)

01/30 Howie Day

