“Herrmann
“O'Brien's
“Stella

Chesapeake Life Center announces 2018 grief support groups

| December 17, 2017
Rams Head

Chesapeake Life Center will offer a variety of grief support groups in the first half of 2018 on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena. Pre-registration is required for all groups and must be completed before attending by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected].

  • Morning Grief Support Group is a facilitated six-week support group offering an opportunity to share with others while exploring coping strategies. The group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Jan. 18 to Feb. 22. A second session will meet from March 15 to April 19. A nominal fee may apply, inquire upon registering.
  • Evening Grief Support Group offers attendees an opportunity to explore grief themes and share strategies for healing within a community of trust. The group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 18 to Feb. 22. A second session will meet from March 15 to April 19. A nominal fee may apply, inquire upon registering.
  • Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Monthly Evening Group is for career-aged individuals grieving the loss of a spouse or non-married life partners. The group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month, Jan. 17, Feb. 21, March 21, April 18, May 16 and June 20. The cost is $10. Inquire about childcare availability when pre-registering.
  • Child Loss Support Group is for parents who are grieving the loss of a child of any age. The group will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of the month, Jan. 6, Feb. 3, March 3, April 7, May 5 and June 2. The cost is $10.
  • Suicide Grievers is for those grieving the death of a loved one by suicide. The group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month, Jan. 9, Feb. 13, March 13, April 10, May 8 and June 12. The cost is $10.
  • Together…Silent No More is a support group for those grieving a loss due to substance abuse. The group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the third Monday of the month, Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 19, April 16, May 21 and June 18. Thanks to a grant from Mariah’s Mission Fund, the group is free to attend.
  • Gone Too Soon is a group for young adults ages 18 to 24 who have experienced a loss, whether recent or long passed, that meets regularly at the Starbucks at 503 Ritchie Highway in Severna Park. It is an informal gathering offered as a way to connect over coffee and conversation. The group is free to attend and includes coffee and a snack. Call for dates and times.
Severn Bank

Category: Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark