Chesapeake Life Center announces 2018 grief support groups

Chesapeake Life Center will offer a variety of grief support groups in the first half of 2018 on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena. Pre-registration is required for all groups and must be completed before attending by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected].

Morning Grief Support Group is a facilitated six-week support group offering an opportunity to share with others while exploring coping strategies. The group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Jan. 18 to Feb. 22. A second session will meet from March 15 to April 19. A nominal fee may apply, inquire upon registering.

Evening Grief Support Group offers attendees an opportunity to explore grief themes and share strategies for healing within a community of trust. The group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 18 to Feb. 22. A second session will meet from March 15 to April 19. A nominal fee may apply, inquire upon registering.

Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Monthly Evening Group is for career-aged individuals grieving the loss of a spouse or non-married life partners. The group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month, Jan. 17, Feb. 21, March 21, April 18, May 16 and June 20. The cost is $10. Inquire about childcare availability when pre-registering.

Child Loss Support Group is for parents who are grieving the loss of a child of any age. The group will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of the month, Jan. 6, Feb. 3, March 3, April 7, May 5 and June 2. The cost is $10.

Suicide Grievers is for those grieving the death of a loved one by suicide. The group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month, Jan. 9, Feb. 13, March 13, April 10, May 8 and June 12. The cost is $10.

Together…Silent No More is a support group for those grieving a loss due to substance abuse. The group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the third Monday of the month, Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 19, April 16, May 21 and June 18. Thanks to a grant from Mariah's Mission Fund, the group is free to attend.

Gone Too Soon is a group for young adults ages 18 to 24 who have experienced a loss, whether recent or long passed, that meets regularly at the Starbucks at 503 Ritchie Highway in Severna Park. It is an informal gathering offered as a way to connect over coffee and conversation. The group is free to attend and includes coffee and a snack. Call for dates and times.

