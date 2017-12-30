Chesapeake Arts Center gives back to the children

The Holidays are here! The Chesapeake Arts Center (CAC) opened a new MakerSpace in September 2017 and wanted to give back to the community this Holiday season. Approximately 65 wooden toys, hand-made and painted in the CAC’s new MakerSpace with the direction of the CAC’s MakerSpace coordinator, Henry Scott, and Professor Stephen Bradley UMBC ‘Social Entrepreneurship in Place’ class was giving to children at the Anne Arundel County Public School Ruth Parker Eason school.

Ruth Parker Eason is a public, separate day school located in Millersville, Maryland in Anne Arundel County. The school provides a special education program for students ages 3 through 21 with moderate to severe disabilities.

On Thursday, December 21, 2017, a selected group of children from the school came to the Chesapeake Arts Center’s Makerspace to create some festive crafts, enjoy some snacks and receive the toys that were created for them.

“Giving back to the community in any way, shape, or form is definitely a win-win. To see the excitement on the kids’ faces when they got to create the art and receive the hand-made toys was just amazing”. Nicole Caracia, Marketing & Program Director, Chesapeake Arts Center

“The Ruth Parker Eason School has been a great partner of the Chesapeake Arts Center. The children have attended many events at the center and we value the relationship with them and the staff at the school. We wanted to give back to them by creating the quality toys for their children to cherish and enjoy.”

The Chesapeake Arts Center MakerSpace is a creative and collaborative workspace designed to enhance a hands-on learning experience, bring technology based tools into the hands of the community, and foster an environment for invention and play. CAC is hoping to create more experiences like this in the future our community.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS