Champion’s Mike Hamby named CLHMS by Institute of Luxury Home Marketing

Mike Hamby of Champion Realty has been named a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) by the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing in recognition of his expertise in high-end residential properties. The elite group of agents awarded the CLHMS designation has specialized training and a proven track record in the luxury home market.

Simultaneously, Hamby earned membership in the institute’s Million Dollar Guild. This means he closed at least two transactions in the past 24 months with a sold price at or above one million dollars. Hamby is one of only four realtors in Anne Arundel County and 22 in Maryland with the CLHMS and Guild designations. He has been with Champion for 12 years and is one of the company’s top producers.

“My goal is to provide excellent service and help clients make the best decisions possible,” Hamby said. “To that end, I continue to build my knowledge and add certifications that spotlight my particular strengths.” Hamby is also a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) and a Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE.) Fewer than one percent of real estate agents has both of those certifications.

Hamby is also a hugely popular realtor, winning accolades from the public. He was voted Best Realtor for 2017 by readers of the Maryland Gazette in its Readers Choice contest and has been a repeat winner in a similar contest run by the Gazette’s sister newspaper, The Capital – picked as readers’ favorite realtor five times since 2011.

“Mike never stops building his credentials and knowledge,” said Pat Savani, manager of the Annapolis office where Hamby is based. “He is a consummate professional who does everything he can to ensure clients make informed decisions and get the best results possible.”

“Marketing luxury properties isn’t the same as general real estate brokerage,” said Jon Coile, president and CEO of Champion Realty. “Reaching affluent individuals, sometimes celebrities or political figures, with a message that gets through gatekeepers and resonates with buyers takes a different approach. Mike is a master in this niche. We are very proud to see him get the recognition he deserves for his extensive skills in marketing luxury homes.”

