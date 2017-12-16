Celebrate the winter holidays at the library

Anne Arundel County Public Library is celebrating the 2017 winter holiday season with fun for everyone. Happenings include a gingerbread house decorating day, special songs and Storytimes, crafts, an Olaf’s winter beach party, holiday films and more. All events are free.

Get into the holiday spirit by attending the numerous activities and events listed below:

Winter Wonderland!

Annapolis Library

Tuesday, December 19

Thursday, December 21

9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Stories, songs and crafts to celebrate winter!

Holiday Toddler

Crofton Library

Wednesday, December 20, 2017 – 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Enjoy holidays songs, rhymes, and books with your toddler during this seasonal special!

Holiday Preschool

Crofton Library

Thursday, December 21

9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Celebrate the holidays with seasonal songs, rhymes, books and a craft.

Holiday Double Feature

Deale Library

Saturday, December 16

2:00 pm

Classic holiday animated films, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Frosty’s Winter Wonderland will get you in the mood for winter! We will do a snowy craft after the movies. (Rated G. 51 minutes)

Olaf’s Winter Beach Party

Glen Burnie Library

Saturday, January 20

2:00 p.m.

Beat the winter blues and come to the beach at Olaf’s winter beach party. We’ll have crafts, games, music and catch some rays in our salute to summer! Don’t to forget to wear your flipflops and sunglasses!

Family Game Night

Mountain Road Library

Thursday, January 11

6:30 p.m.

Spend a relaxing evening with your friends and family for board and card games. Bring your favorite game or use one of ours. Snacks are on us.

Family Gingerbread Day

Severn Community Library

Saturday, December 23

2:00 p.m.

Celebrate winter holidays by decorating gingerbread houses as a family. Registration required.

For more information visit https://www.aacpl.net/content/winterholidays.

