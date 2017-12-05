Buckley announces senior staff for his administration

On his first official day as mayor of the City of Annapolis, Mayor Gavin Buckley today announced the following senior staff:



Tom Andrews, City Manager

​Jane Hruska, Chief of Staff

Janice Hayes-Williams, Constituent Services Director & Ombudsman

William Rowell, Public Engagement & Community Relations Director

Susan O’Brien, Communications Director

Felicia Nolan, Development & Events Specialist

Eva Benvenga, Administrative Assistant

​Larry Griffin, African American Community Specialist

Vacant, Hispanic Community Specialist



The Mayor is spending his first days in office meeting with individual city departments and reviewing top issues facing the City in the coming weeks, including budget preparation and union negotiations. He also intends to meet with each newly sworn-in member of the City Council as soon as possible.

