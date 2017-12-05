Buckley announces senior staff for his administration
On his first official day as mayor of the City of Annapolis, Mayor Gavin Buckley today announced the following senior staff:
Tom Andrews, City Manager
Jane Hruska, Chief of Staff
Janice Hayes-Williams, Constituent Services Director & Ombudsman
William Rowell, Public Engagement & Community Relations Director
Susan O’Brien, Communications Director
Felicia Nolan, Development & Events Specialist
Eva Benvenga, Administrative Assistant
Larry Griffin, African American Community Specialist
Vacant, Hispanic Community Specialist
The Mayor is spending his first days in office meeting with individual city departments and reviewing top issues facing the City in the coming weeks, including budget preparation and union negotiations. He also intends to meet with each newly sworn-in member of the City Council as soon as possible.
