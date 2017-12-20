Brooklyn man sentenced to 12-years for possession with intent to distribute heroin

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that Duriel Allen, 31, of Brooklyn, Maryland, was sentenced by Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge Laura S. Kiessling to 12 years in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin.

“Law enforcement will continue to target anyone profiting from the sale of narcotics,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “I urge anyone suffering from addiction to turn away from the short term fix sold by a dealer and seek help in resources like our county’s Safe Stations program.”

Anne Arundel County Police Narcotics and Special Investigations Section and the Anne Arundel County Quick Response Team executed a search warrant at Duriel Allen’s residence. In a top floor bedroom that Allen confirmed as his own, officers found 29 capsules of heroin, plastic bags of empty gel caps, 6 cell phones, and other CDS-related material. On December 1, 2016 members of theNarcotics and Special Investigations Section and the Anne Arundel County Quick Response Team executed a search warrant at Duriel Allen’s residence. In a top floor bedroom that Allen confirmed as his own, officers found 29 capsules of heroin, plastic bags of empty gel caps, 6 cell phones, and other CDS-related material.

Allen pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin on October 12, 2017. He was sentenced to 20 years suspend all but 12 years of active incarceration, with 5 years of supervised probation upon release.

Judge Laura S. Kiessling presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Steinhardt prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB