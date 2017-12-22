Broadneck High grad & local musician, Jeremy Ragsdale, wins X Factor Romania (Video)

You might have taken lessons with him at his JR Voice Studios. You may have seen him twinkling the ivories at Middleton Tavern on the weekends. If you were down at National Harbor, you may have even seen him there. But, if you were watching television in Romania tonight, you would have witnessed Broadneck High School and Berklee College of Music graduate Jeremy Ragsdale named as the winner for the seventh season of X Factor Romania.

After spending years as a voice coach outside of Washington DC, Ragsdale stunned the public with the announcement that he is a contestant on the current season of “X Factor Romania”. His first appearance aired on Friday, September 15th, 2017 and culminated on Friday, December 22, 2017. As Ragsdale competed, many of his Annapolis based friends, family, and fans were following along with the snippets he posted to his Facebook page each week.

Congratulations to Jeremy!

