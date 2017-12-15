Brian Setzer and the Rockabilly Riot to headline Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival

Chesapeake Bay Events is pleased to announce that Brian Setzer and the Rockabilly Riot will be the closer on Saturday May 19th at the 2018 Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival (CBBF), being held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis Maryland. Events is pleased to announce that Brian Setzer and the Rockabilly Riot will be the closer on Saturday May 19th at the 2018Blues Festival (CBBF), being held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis Maryland. piece Brian Setzer Orchestra, and as a solo artist. He is consistently cited as one of the world’s greatest living guitarists, and has a best-selling, extensive line of elite Gretsch signature model guitars bearing his name. BRIAN appeared in the 1987 film, La Bamba, portraying rockabilly pioneer Eddie Cochran. In 2002, BRIAN earned the privilege of being one of the few musicians to be animated in an episode of “The Simpsons.” That same year, SETZER was personally requested to induct Chet Atkins into the 17th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. SETZER had the honor of being invited in 2006 to perform at the White House for the President of the United States. In 2014, SETZER received the distinct honor of being asked by the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. to donate a replica of his original 1959 Gretsch 6120 “Stray Cat” guitar, joining an elite collection of iconic treasures at the museum. Iconic guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and 3-time Grammy-award-winner BRIAN SETZER is a “Musician’s Musician” credited with continually taking chances with innovative and daring musical styles. SETZER had the honor of being invited in 2006 to perform at the White House for the President of the United States. In 2014, SETZER received the distinct honor of being asked by the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. to donate a replica of his original 1959 Gretsch 6120 "Stray Cat" guitar, joining an elite collection of iconic treasures at the museum. Chesapeake Bay Events, a nonprofit organization founded in 1998, the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival is held at Sandy Point State Park in Maryland each year. The festival features a strong lineup year in and year out, with past performers including John Lee Hooker, James Brown, Otis Rush, Robert Cray, Taj Mahal, Koko Taylor, Wilson Pickett, Buddy Guy, Aretha Franklin, Chuck Berry, Bonnie Raitt, Joe Bonamassa, Shemekia Copeland, Trombone Shorty, and the Tedeschi Trucks Band. Run by Don Hooker and his daughter Sarah, the festival donates 100 percent of its proceeds to charity, with neither leader taking any salary from their festival work. The event, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2018, has over the years raised more than a million dollars for deserving regional charities. The 2018 Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival is slated for May 19 and 20, 2018. The Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival will be held on May 19th and 20th, 2018 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, MD. This year's performers include: Brian Setzer's Rockabilly Riot, Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Delbert McClinton, Keb' Mo', Doyle Bramhall II, Shemekia Copeland, Mike Zito, Heather Gillis, Mr. Sipp, Brandon Taz Niederauer, Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton, Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band and more to be announced soon. Tickets: Tickets are on sale now. Please visit our website www.bayblues.org for more information.