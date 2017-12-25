Blackwall Hitch delivers a Merry Christmas dinner to needy families

‘Twas the morning before Christmas and Santa loaded his sleigh with delicious food at Blackwall Hitch in Annapolis. Building on a 3-year tradition, staff at Blackwall Hitch delivered holiday meals on Christmas Eve to local families in need.

Executive Chef Jonathan Seningen and Chef Matt Roller prepared a menu of turkey, cranberry jam,salad, rolls, mac & cheese, stuffing, potatoes, gravy and beans for delivery to 24 people living in Eastport households. Representatives from the community, Eastport Elementary and Heritage Baptist Church helped identify the families. Volunteers from the restaurant staff played a culinary version of Santa for the Christmas Eve delivery.

Since 2015, Blackwall Hitch (400 Sixth Street, Annapolis) has partnered with non-profits to identify local families in need for holiday meal deliveries. For more information on the restaurant, see www.theblackwallhitch.com

