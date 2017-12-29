Are we closer to the dream? A discussion on race at AACC

T he Peer Learning Partnership at Anne Arundel Community College is sponsoring a Saturday symposium “Anne Arundel County: Are We Closer to the Dream? A Dialogue on Race” on Jan. 6. The program, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., is in the John A. Cade Center for Fine Arts (CADE) Room 219 on campus.

Check in and refreshments begin at 9 a.m. This event is free and open to the public.

The program begins with a keynote address from former Annapolis city Councilman Carl O. Snowden on the topic “The History of Race Relations in Anne Arundel County and Challenges Going Forward.” Snowden’s talk will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by William Rowell and featuring Charlestine Fairley, Thornell Jones, Jane Wilson McWilliams and Anne Arundel County Councilman Peter Smith. Each of the county residents will offer their perspectives on the history and future of race relations in the area, and will field questions from the audience.

The AACC Peer Learning Partnership (PLP) allows members to share learning experiences with peers in a college setting. Members manage the educational program and volunteer their time and talents to share knowledge on a wide variety of subjects. PLP has no age or academic requirements for membership, but participants must join the program to participate in weekly discussion groups, monthly social and cultural events and PLP classes.

For more information, call 410-777-2325, email [email protected] or look here. To request most accommodations, call Disability Support Services, 410-777-2306 or Maryland Relay 711, or email [email protected] 72 hours in advance.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB