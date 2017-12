Missing Subject: Santos Pleitez Tejada, 17yo, H/M, 5’06”, 135 lbs, black hair, brown eyes. Santos Pleitez Tejada is a runaway who has been reported missing by his relatives. Santos may be headed to New York.

Last Seen: 12/14/17 at 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Annapolitan Lane.

Contact: Annapolis Police Department at 410-268-4141 or dial 9-1-1



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB