Anne Arundel awarded top honors for drinking water

The Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works (DPW), Bureau of Utility Operations (BUO) is one of only 14 public drinking water systems in the United States to be awarded a top utility management award from the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies (AMWA). The 2017 Platinum Award for Utility Excellence recognizes the County’s ten-year capital improvement program to end reliance on the City of Baltimore for 25 percent of the county’s drinking water supply.

The coordinated efforts of the Bureau of Utilities and Bureau of Engineering enabled the County to complete vital capital projects within the strategic plan providing the infrastructure needed to produce enough water to serve areas of the County previously served by the City of Baltimore. These capital projects were completed in September of 2017 and enabled the County to become an independent and self sufficient water system. These efforts have saved the County $8.5 million over the last 10 years and will result in an annual savings of $1.5 million.

“We are proud of this award and all the members of our DPW team for their great work,” said County Executive Steve Schuh. “These efforts will ensure the sustainability of our system, reduce operating costs, and control the quality of water the citizens of Anne Arundel County receive for decades to come.”

Projects included:

Construction of major water transmission mains along the east (Broadneck) and west (Crofton/Odenton) corridors of the county. This involved 19.3 miles of 36 inch piping.

The expansion of the Crofton Meadows Water Treatment Plant (WTP) to 15 millions of gallons per day (MGD) in 2011 and the expansion of the Arnold WTP to 16 MGD in 2012, which allowed the County to produce enough water to serve areas of the County, which were previously being served by Baltimore City.

Construction and commissioning of the Disney Road Water Booster Station. This booster station receives water from the Crofton Meadows WTP and pushes it into our northern distribution areas.

Modifications to our northern most booster station and some minor changes in our distribution system.

“Our 2017 management award winners are a credit to their communities, and we salute their formidable accomplishments,” said AMWA President Scott Potter.

