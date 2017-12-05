Annapolis parking questions? SP+ has a new office location.

Annapolis Parking, comprehensive parking management team for the the City of Annapolis, is moving to a new, centrally-located office space.

Annapolis Parking is relocating to 60 West Street, Suite 106 and welcomes residents, businesses and visitors to stop in and learn about their parking options. Beginning Monday, November 27, please visit the new office for in-person assistance with:

Annual & Temporary Residential Permits

Citation Payments

All Validations, including Park & Shop and employee validations

In-Person Monthly Parking Requests

Contractor “No Parking” Signs

2 Hour Residential Validations

Annual & Temporary Residential Permits and Citation Payments can still be made online at www.AnnapolisParking.com.

The current office at Hillman Garage will be gradually closed to assist residents with the transition. Annapolis Parking will also distribute a mailer to the community about the move and promote the new location on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

“We are excited to welcome the Annapolis community to our new office,” said Jon Kemp, regional manager for Annapolis. “We want residents, businesses, and visitors to feel welcome to stop-in anytime they have questions or need in-person assistance.”

Annapolis Parking will hold a grand opening and regular “Pizza & Parking” Q&A sessions with the community in the new office in early 2018.

Please contact Annapolis Parking with questions at (443) 648-3087 or [email protected]

