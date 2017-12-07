Annapolis offering free shuttle from City garages to Maryland Avenue in December

Mayor Gavin Buckley today announced that visitors to the shops and restaurants on Maryland Avenue have a new transportation option this December:a free shuttle.

The eCruiser, supplied by local small business Urban Eventours, comfortably accommodates five guests and is heated and covered to keep guests warm.

Customers who park at city garages can simply visit EZCruiser.net to quickly and conveniently hail the shuttle from the garage to the many attractions on Maryland Avenue.

The eCruiser is being offered through the month of December. It will run Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays Noon to 6 p.m. through Sunday, December 31st.

The Maryland Avenue & State Circle Association, Downtown Annapolis Partnership, and Annapolis Parking have all helped make this holiday benefit possible.

The city will also provide extended free Circulator service for Midnight Madness December 7th, December 14th and December 21st. On these days, the Circulator will run from 4 p.m. to midnight. One shuttle will run from West Gate Circle to Church Circle, and another will run from West Gate Circle to City Dock via Duke of Gloucester, east on Randall Street, up Prince George Street to College Avenue, and back to West Street.

For more information on parking options, go to www.AnnapolisParking.com.

