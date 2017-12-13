Annapolis OB-GYN joins AAMG

Annapolis OB-GYN Associates has joined Anne Arundel Medical Group (AAMG), a multi-specialty physician group that is part of Anne Arundel Medical Center. AAMG is one of Maryland’s largest multi-specialty practice groups, providing an array of healthcare services including primary care, women’s health and specialty care.

Annapolis OB-GYN Associates has 18 providers and is a recognized leader in women’s healthcare in the region. The practice has been associated with AAMC since it opened in 1971. Its merger with AAMG was executed in November 2017.

“We’re proud and excited about the addition of Annapolis OB-GYN Associates to the Anne Arundel Medical Group network of premier physicians,” said Peter Odenwald, vice president of Physician Services at AAMC. “Annapolis OB-GYN Associates has established a long-standing reputation in our community. Now, we’re pleased to combine that with Anne Arundel Medical Group’s clinically integrated network as well as Anne Arundel Medical Center’s award-winning women’s care.”

“Joining Anne Arundel Medical Group is a natural step for our practice amidst the changing face of medicine,” said Fred Guckes, MD, president at Annapolis OB-GYN Associates. “The partnership provides us greater resources as well as access to better care coordination for our patients’ healthcare needs.”

Annapolis OB-GYN Associates has locations in Annapolis, Chester, Pasadena and Gambrills. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 410-573-9530 or visit www.AnnapolisObgyn.com.

