Annapolis man and his dog featured in new Hollywood Christmas movie

Annapolis native and Actor Robert E. Wilhelm along with his pet Maltese “Teddie” both have featured roles in the new Holiday release from Universal Pictures. “Santa Stole Our Dog: A Merry Doggone Christmas” stars character veteran Ed Asner as Santa Claus who inadvertently carries off a family pet one Christmas Eve while making his annual trip, inciting a mad scramble to find the pet’s proper owners. The film is now available on several multimedia platforms including ITunes, Dish Network, and VOD.

“It’s a very rare thing to have both Pet & Parent in the same movie!’ Wilhelm comments, ‘I say “Pet” but that’s not really the right word: he’s more like my roommate/best bud. In the film Teddie basically plays himself whereas I portray an Alaskan Police Lt. Teddie’s in the scenes set inside a dog adoption kennel, and he’s the one barking the most! I don’t think he liked the cage he was in! He’s a very particular little guy.” Wilhelm was recently interviewed on the subjects of acting and movies for “Saturday Symposium” a Blog Talk Radio Show.”It’s exciting to be a part of this production! “Santa Stole Our Dog: A Merry

Doggone Christmas” is a terrific and very engaging story and – better yet – it’s for all ages!” Wilhelm grew up in Annapolis (he’s a 1986 graduate of Annapolis Senior High) and got his start acting at a Colonial Players production of Neil Simon’s Biloxi Blues. Christmas movies have always held a special place for him, “In grade school, they’d take us every year to see Albert Finney’s musical Scrooge (1970) in the movie theatre. It really set that special Holiday tone.”

“Santa Stole Our Dog: A Merry Doggone Christmas” features a host of canine talent, including the accidentally absconded with pooch, played by “Little Bear” who is a longtime regular friend of “Teddie”. “They live about a block away from each other,’ Wilhelm points out, “Helps to have friends “in the biz’, n’est pas?”

Wilhelm extolls the talents of “Little Bear’s” Dad – Director & Writer Bryan Michael Stoller, “Bryan excels in this type of film because it’s what he knows. He has a feel for it, that talent for family-friendly films and dogs that touches people. He’s made several with “Little Bear” (including First Dog & Wizard of Paws) but this one I think is his best yet.”

