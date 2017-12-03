Air Canada launching service from BWI to Montreal

Air Canada has announced it will add daily service between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Montreal starting on May 17, 2018. Montreal is a new international destination for BWI Marshall Airport. Air Canada will operate the new service year-round with 50-seat Bombardier CRJ aircraft.

“This new service from Air Canada provides our business and leisure customers with more travel options,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “Montreal is a growing hub for Air Canada. The nonstop service between the two international markets is a great addition for our passengers.”

BWI Marshall Airport remains the busiest airport in the region. Following a new all-time annual passenger record in 2016, the airport continues to grow with new airlines and flights to new markets. BWI Marshall Airport now offers service to nearly 90 domestic and international destinations. Construction work continues on the extension of the airport’s international terminal to provide added airline capacity and new passenger services.

