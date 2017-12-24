AACPS community donates more than $45K to Houston Independent School District

Responding to a call to help fellow students approximately 1,400 miles away, the Anne Arundel County Public Schools community has raised more than $45,000 in cash and supplies for the hurricane-ravaged Houston Independent School District.

The #HelpHouston campaign throughout the month of September brought in more than $39,000 from students, staff, parents, and community and business partners. In addition, AACPS’ Division of Food and Nutrition Services donated nearly $6,000 in kitchen supplies to HISD.

“We are grateful for the generosity of the Anne Arundel students and staff,” HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza said. “Our students are still trying to return to normalcy, and the kindness we continue to receive from around the country is encouraging.”

The cash donations were sent to the Houston Independent School District Foundation so that they can support district’s students and their families as needed.

“This is just another example of how incredibly caring our community is,” Superintendent George Arlotto said. “With so many other needs throughout our area and the world, the fact that those involved with our school system gave of themselves to help students they may never meet is truly inspiring.”

Source : AACPS

