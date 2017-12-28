AACC included in Military Times’ list of best colleges

Anne Arundel Community College recently ranked in Military Times Best: Colleges 2018 rankings, formerly known as Best for Vets. The rankings factor in the results of Military Times’ annual 150 question survey, the most comprehensive school-by-school assessment of veteran and military student services and rates of academic achievement.

As with all Military Times rankings, Best Colleges 2018 is an editorially independent news project that evaluates the many factors that help make colleges and universities a good fit for service members, military veterans and their families. More than 600 colleges took part in this year’s detailed survey.

“Of the hundreds of schools that applied, fewer than half received the Military Times Best: Colleges designation this year. Only the best made the cut,” said George Altman, the Military Times editor in charge of the rankings.

AACC was one of 218 to make the cut. For the full Military Times Best: Colleges 2018 rankings, visit here.

The survey asks colleges and universities to document services, special rules, accommodations and financial incentives offered to students with military ties, and to describe many aspects of veteran culture on a campus. Military Times also factors in data from the Veterans Affairs and Defense departments, as well as three education department sources: the IPEDS Data Center, College Scorecard data and the Cohort Default Rate Database.

For information on AACC’s programs for military and veterans, visit here.

