A Special Christmas Story | December 25, 2017

This is not your typical DNB; but rather a story some friends suggested I share! It is a story about a Christmas night in Annapolis about 17 years ago. It was at an unusual point in my life and I ended up connecting with some great people that night. And face it, how many Christmas tales can include Rams Head Tavern, 7-Eleven, and Hormel Nacho Cheese in one brief 4 minute story?

Merry Christmas. We will return with the DNB on Tuesday!

