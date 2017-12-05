5 best bets for watching the Army-Navy Game locally

The 118th Army-Navy Game is happening tomorrow at 3:00pm and will air on ESPN. Eye On Annapolis will be in Philadelphia all day and bringing you the highlights of the game here via a live blog, on our Facebook Page, our Twitter feed, and on our new Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief Podcast. But in terms of actually sitting back and watching the game—well, here are our top five picks!

Philadelphia — OK without a doubt, the best place to watch this game is in a seat at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly. The game is sold out, but if you want to buy on the secondary market, tickets are still available from $105 to $600 per seat on Stub Hub.

Absent a two-hour drive and bitter cold…

Union Jacks–without a doubt the largest screen in town plus plenty of other smaller screens. A great sound system and lots of seating.

Greene Turtle–take your pick–Pasadena, Annapolis or Gambrills. They are all identically laid out and have a nice large screen to catch the action. Bonus–mini televisions in the booths.

Fado Irish Pub–go figure. But yes, right at Park Place they are known for their early morning soccer games and will be showing the Army-Navy Game on their screens as well. Bonus–if the weather is crappy, park in the garage at Park Place and take the elevator right to the back door of the restaurant! Never go outside!

Buffalo Wild Wings–with their new next door neighbor Chuy’s now open, a lot of people are ignoring this place. Good news for you. Tons of televisions, a large screen behind the bar and another segmented screen that I find distracting but people love will have the action. People may diss their wings, but I think they are solid–even if their service is decidedly hit-or miss. Bonus–largest selection of wing flavors (my choices are mango habanero and Caribbean jerk).

Glory Days Grill–located in the Lee Park shopping center in Edgewater, this is a great location. More televisions than you can shake a stick at, respectable burgers and wings. The televisions will be showing different programming, but you can pick one to watch and dial in the sound for that particular television on the speaker at your table. Pretty cool.

So, there you go—five local spots to catch the game. Now all that is left is to kick some Army ass!

