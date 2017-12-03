3 Days of fun surround the Military Bowl–heroes, burgers, Clydesdales, pub crawls, and more

With the Military Bowl coming to town, there is a lot going on. We already laid out your parking and mobility plan, but now here’s a schedule for the fun!

And don’t forget, you have until midnight on Friday, December 22 to nominate your hero. What’s that you say? We all have Heroes in our lives. Some wear combat boots, some put out fires, some protect us every day, many are unsung. We want to know… Who’s Your Hero? Upload a photo here and tell your story, or share a photo or video on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #BudHeroes. Five lucky Heroes will receive tickets and be honored at the Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman on Dec. 28.

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

4-6 pm Military Bowl Wine Walk

Downtown Annapolis

Several art and antique galleries will participate, with many hosting wine tastings in partnership with the Maryland Wineries Association

4-9 pm Military Bowl Pub Crawl

Downtown Annapolis

Several bars and restaurants will feature drink and food specials

Thursday, December 28, 2017

7 am Parking lots open

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md.

9 am Official Military Bowl Tailgate begins

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Blue parking lot/stadium’s west side.

3rd Annual Bud & Burgers Battle

9:30 am Military Bowl Parade, led by the Budweiser Clydesdales

Begins at City Dock in Annapolis and concludes at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

1 pm In-stadium Pregame Pageantry Flyover, Team Fastrax Parachute Jump Team, Giant Flag Unfurling

1:30 pm Kickoff, 2017 Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Friday, December 29, 2017

4:00 pm A Budweiser Clydesdale Meeting on West Street

Meet the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales on West Street from 4pm to 6pm. Take a selfie. Stop in the shops and restaurants for special pricing!

