21st Annual Harriet Pratt Gifts of Love this Wednesday

The Community Action Agency of Anne Arundel County, Inc. is hosting its 21st Annual Harriett Pratt Gifts of Love at The Annapolis Waterfront Hotel on Wednesday, December 20thbeginning at 5 p.m. This annual event will benefit 140 low-income children from Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

Gifts of Love was initiated in 1996 by Harriett Pratt, a former staff member of Community Action’s Youth Services Bureau, who envisioned an event that would offer local children an evening of entertainment and activities during the holiday season. Children who attend the party are also the recipients of gifts that are donated by individual donors, community organizations, and local businesses. Each attendee submits a wish list to the Youth Services Bureau, which passes the lists to donors, ensuring that children get gifts selected especially for them.

Community Action’s annual event benefits from the commitment of a long time donor who donates gifts for 50 children each year, as well as sharing a tradition from his own family by providing “Christmas Crackers” for all attendees. His long-standing commitment to Gifts of Love has been essential to the event’s success.

Harriett Pratt Gifts of Love also enjoys the support provided by Pusser’s Caribbean Grille and Restaurant, which has been a sponsor since the event’s inception. The restaurant not only donates a holiday dinner for 200 attendees, restaurant staff donate their time to serve the children and their chaperones.

Community Action’s Youth Service Bureau is committed to engaging children and youth in a positive manner that also benefits their families. Through Gifts of Love, Community Action staff ensure that although children are living in impoverished circumstances, they have an event filled with fun and the spirit of the holiday season. Families are supported by having gifts donated to their children that they may have difficulty providing on their own.

For more information about Community Action’s Youth Services Bureau and the 21st Annual Harriett Pratt Gifts of Love, please contact Community Acton’s Youth Services Bureau at 410.626.1800.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS