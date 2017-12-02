2-alarm basement fire rips through Annapolis home overnight

Just after midnight today, fire crews were dispatched to a reported basement in the 3200 block of Magnolia Ridge Road in Annapolis. Arriving crews discovered smoke coming from the front door and a second alarm was sounded. About 45 minutes into the firefight, crews were unable to get the fire under control and evacuated the building to mount an exterior attack.

From neighbors, the residents and their pets all escaped without injury. At this point, there is no damage estimate nor cause established.

All images © Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

