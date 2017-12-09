118th Army-Navy Game Kicks Off Today at 3pm In Philadelphia

Army and Navy will meet again in one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports in Philadelphia at 3:00 pm.

The winner of the 118th Army-Navy Game will win the Commander-In-Chiefs Trophy. The prestigious award is presented to the winner of the football matchups between the three major Service Academies. This is only the seventh time in the 36 year history of the trophy that the Army-Navy game will decide the winner. Navy last won the trophy in 2012 while Army looks to win (the trophy) for the first time since 1996.

If you’re in Philly for the game today, make sure you are in the stadium early so you don’t miss the pregame festivities. At roughly 12:15, the Army Corps of Cadets will March-on, followed by the Brigade of Midshipmen. At approximately 2:50, the Academy’s will exchange their “captive” Cadets and Midshipmen followed by the Golden Knights and Leap Frogs parachuting into the stadium.

This year, both Army and Navy uniforms will have significant meanings. Navy will be honoring the Blue Angels, the premier Naval Aviators.

The blue will match that of the FA-18 Hornets flown by the squadron, the flag on the left shoulder matches those of the Blue Angel pilots and the numbers are the same font as the numbers found on the tail of the aircraft.

Army will be an all-white uniform that pays tribute to the 10th mountain division “Pando Commando’s.” The cleats will have a special patch that pays tribute to the division’s roots in Pando, Colorado.

The division’s coat of arms is displayed on the right shoulder along with the words “Climb to Glory.” The back of the helmet has the “Follow Me” stripe, which was used by the division to maintain their formations in the harsh winter conditions.

ESPN’s College GameDay will be broadcasting live from 9:00 AM until noon and will be hosted by Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Former Navy assistant Lee Corso.

