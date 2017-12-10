10th Annual Santa Speedo Run – December 16th — REGISTER NOW

The Tenth Annual Santa Speedo Run and Toy Drive will be held Saturday, December 16th, beginning and ending atO’Brien’s Steak House on Main Street in Annapolis. This event has become a holiday tradition in Annapolis. Last year, nice weather drew more than 400 runners who were brave enough to bare it (almost) all!

The one mile jog/fun run through downtown city dock, is the brainchild of Eddie McGowan, local Annapolitan and organizer of the Annapolis Irish Festival. According to Eddie, “the mission of the Annapolis Santa Speedo Run is to spread holiday cheer while at the same time collecting toys and books for needy children in our community. There is such a need right here in our own backyard, this is just one way we can all help.”

Last year the event collected and distributed over 1500 toys and books. This year, toys and books will be accepted at O’Brien’s beginning at 10:30am. Registration and libations 11am with the run at 12:30pm.

Spectators are welcome, actually encouraged, to line the sidewalks to cheer on the festive participants, sing Christmas carols and support the cause. Strip down begins at 12:15pm, with the jog/stroll beginning promptly at 1:15pm.

The Speedo Run Post Party will feature live music from Weird Science with a small cover for spectators!

As a participant, a Speedo-like bathing suit is required (two piece bathing suit if possible but not mandatory for women). Holiday colors are preferred, and please no thongs! Santa hats, beards, stockings and other holiday panache is recommended. The number of participants is limited so be sure to register online prior to the event and bring your registration email with you. To run in the jog/stroll, the cost is $25 and includes a commemorative stocking cap!

For complete details on what you will need to participate in the Santa Speedo Run, please visit www.SantaSpeedoRunAnnapolis. com.

