Vote for your favorite Rotary Club tree at Homestead Gardens

The Rotary Club of South Anne Arundel County invites the public to view and vote for their favorite trees entered into the Fourth Annual Lights of Kindness, a unique holiday tree decorating contest taking place at Homestead Gardens in Davidsonville, MD Thursday November 30 through Sunday December 3.

In the spirit of the Holiday season, the Rotary’s goal for the Lights of Kindness event is to raise funds for charities, but also raise awareness of the efforts of sponsors and the charities to make our community a better place. To participate, businesses or other organizations should contact the Rotary Club, decide on a charity to support, a level of sponsorship, and work with a charity to decorate a tree. The proceeds from Lights of Kindness benefit mostly local non-profit charities, including the South County Rotary Club’s Bountiful Backpack Program, currently providing food for over 160 elementary school children in South County. Other Rotary charitable projects include the Dictionary Project for third grade students;Haiti trade school education; the Rotary Youth Leadership Assembly; Rotary college scholarships and the Rotary Polio Plus program aimed at eradicating the disease.

The public may tour the holiday forest at Homestead Gardens on Rt. 214 in Davidsonville to see the decorated trees. They can then vote for their favorite tree or noblest cause by contributing dollars for an equivalent number of votes or they may go online to vote. Every dollar voted counts as a donation that benefits a local charity. The whole community is encouraged to visit the display at Homestead Gardens, vote, and enjoy this family-oriented holiday event. Votes for a dollar each may also be made online at the following website, available after the decorated trees are on view Nov. 30: http://www.rotarylightsofkindness.org/vote-for-a-tree

For every vote a tree receives, half of the proceeds will be donated to the designated Charity and half will be donated to the Rotary Club of South Anne Arundel County Charitable Foundation. The cash donations will be split among the Charities of the three decorated trees receiving the most votes. Past winners of the cash donation prizes have included Partners In Care of Anne Arundel County, the Court Appointed Special Advocates for the welfare of children, and Wreaths Across America.

The hours for viewing the trees at Homestead Gardens are: Thursday, November 30th through Friday December 3rd the hours are 9 AM to – 8 PM and

on Sunday December 4th from 9 AM – 3 PM

