Volunteer opportunities abound

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

Chesapeake Children’s Museum

Looking for a way to make this a better world for children, starting with our own? Chesapeake Children’s Museum serves children in the city of Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, and surrounding areas. Outreach activities – events and festivals, after school programs, workshops for scout meetings – are ongoing. Volunteers help make it happen! Please consider the value of your contribution in any of the following areas: exhibits, programs, outreach, festivals, marketing, finances, newsletter, fundraising, grant writing, grounds, facility maintenance, and volunteer management. Your children are welcome while you perform most volunteer duties. Interested in shaping the future of Chesapeake Children’s Museum? Board members serve a three-year term, either as a committee chair or “at large.” If you are curious about serving on the Board of Directors (three-year commitment), please call about your interests, and plan to attend the next monthly board meeting at the museum. To volunteer, email: [email protected]or call: 410-990-1993. See web site: www.theccm.org.

Chocolate Binge Festival, Sunday December 3, 2017

The Chocolate Binge Festival is returning to Historic Downtown Annapolis. West Street will once again fill the streets with chocolate lovers and holiday shoppers looking for a fun family friendly event. Fun includes Cocoa with the PoPo, S’mores with the fire department, a gingerbread moonbounce, a snowball run, a holiday market, live music, and the lighting of the holiday light canopy. The event is Sunday December 3rd from 12pm to 5pm. Volunteers are needed to help collect entry donations on West Street on two different shifts on Sunday from 11-2pm and 1:30-4pm. Contact Erik Evans at: [email protected] for more information and to volunteer. See web site at: www.annapolischocolatefestival.com .

Financial Education Foundation

The Financial Education Foundation of Anne Arundel County (FEF) is looking for either active or

retired financial professionals (i.e., financial advisors, accountants, bankers), who are/were “fiduciaries”,

to volunteer their time to present very “basic” financial information to predominantly “low net worth” target groups, primarily in the form of one approximately 1-hour seminars. Topics that would be addressed would include cash flow and budgeting, consumer debt and credit card issues, establishing bank accounts, learning to save, and very basic investment and retirement planning considerations. Time would vary, based on the availability of the audience and other considerations, but would not be frequent. What a great opportunity to share your knowledge with other and help them improve their quality of life and financial well-being. If you are interesting in helping, contact Steve Ames, at [email protected]. For more information, you can review FEF’s website atwww.fefaa.org.

Pet University

Pet University promotes pet education to both children and adults, focused on how to care for pets. We provide training, in-person classes, workshops in the fields of pet safety, pet first aid, pet care, animal and pet wellness. We help choose the right type of pet for your home environment. We have many opportunities of volunteering including pet educators and their assistants, administrative work such as creating promotional items and attending promotional events, organizing fund raisers, and more. For more information contact Liza Porterfield, Opportunity Coordinator, at [email protected] or 619-800-1501and see web site at: http://www.petuniversitysd.org/.

Rebuilding Together Anne Arundel County

This volunteer, non-profit organization repairs and revitalizes homes and neighborhoods of low income families in Anne Arundel County, to include elderly, disabled, and veterans, so they may live in warmth, safety and independence. Skilled Volunteers are needed, to include plumbers, electricians, roofers, tillers, dry wall, carpet, floor installers, painters, and general workers. In addition, volunteers are also being sought to assist with fund raising, and to serve on the Board of Directors. In-Kind Donations of building materials and/or skilled labor and Sponsorships for House Renovation Projects are also most urgently needed. For more information. See the web site at: http://www.rebuildingtogetherAAC.org/. Questions? Contact Barbara Cupp at 410-923-9992 or[email protected].

SCORE Southern Maryland

SCORE is a group of volunteers with entrepreneurial experience sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration offering mentoring to small business owners and new entrepreneurs; free counseling and general and specialized workshops are provided to clients in Anne Arundel and surrounding counties. The Chapter has a need for business men and women willing to give their time to help entrepreneurs. We invite working and retired executives, small business owners, educators and other professionals to become volunteer mentors. In addition to mentors, SCORE seeks volunteers with strong organizational skills to work with mentors and clients in outreach programs, marketing, setting up and running workshops and general office support. Training is provided. For more information contact SCORE at [email protected] or 410-266-9553. See web site at https://somd.score.org/volunteer.

Walk the Walk Foundation

A large number of volunteers are needed for our Christmas Program to sort and otherwise prepare gifts for distribution. Please visit our Sign up Genius Page at http://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0f4ca4a92ea7fe3-christmas & select a volunteer time that works for you for one or more of the following dates: Sun. Nov. 26th, 1:00pm-5:00pm; Mon. Nov. 27th, 5:00pm-8:00pm; Sat. Dec. 2nd, 9:00am-1:00pm; Sun. Dec. 3rd, 1:00pm-5:00pm; Sun. Dec. 9th 9:00am-1:00pm; Mon. Dec. 11th 5:00pm-8:00pm; Tues. Dec. 12th 9:00am-1:00pm; and Sat., Dec. 16th, 9:00am-1:00pm. The need continues to grow and we have set a goal of reaching 1,500 children this year with gifts, books, clothing, and bicycles and of course the true message of the season.

Other Ways to help: Buy for a Child: Contact us for personal information regarding a child’s wishes & needs for Christmas. We have information on children and will share with you their names, sizes, interests and general needs. If you normally support Christmas for Children through your church, school or business you can wait until it is announced at your location and sign up then. Give the Gift of a Bicycle and Helmet: This can be done by contacting us for specific information on a child or you can make a donation of $150.00 and we will purchase the bike and a helmet for a child. Provide Gift Cards: Gifts cards are a great way to allow each family to purchase everyday necessities. Please buy them in $10 increments to Walmart or Target. These can be easily purchased online and sent directly to our address below. Online Donations: Donate at www.wtwf.org. Deadline: There is a deadline to turn in all gifts and bicycles. It is extremely important that we receive all items by December 10, 2017. When you receive child’s information from us please note the deadline and return all items by this date. Call or Email: Contact us immediately and let us know that you want to sponsor a family with gifts and/or a bicycle. Call us at 410-980-1908or email us at [email protected].

