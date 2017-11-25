Top producing agent, Rachel Frentsos launches Annapolis lifestyle re-branding

Rachel Frentsos, a top producing Long & Foster Real Estate agent and associate broker, has announced the launch of a major rebranding effort that celebrates the Annapolis lifestyle. Her new website Rachelshomes.com introduces a hyperlocal design aesthetic and will feature her real estate services, property listings and open houses. Additionally, the website will provide a resource for buyers and sellers to get the latest on real estate market insights, local-interest news, and lifestyle guides for taking advantage of everything the region has to offer. Frentsos will also engage with buyer and sellers with a new social media effort via Facebook (@rachelfrentsoshomes), Instagram (@rachelfrentsos), and Twitter (@rachelfrentsos).

“This rebrand really celebrates the passion I have for sharing local market insights that help my clients to make informed decisions about all the diverse properties in Anne Arundel and to help them find that special place to call home. I wanted to focus on lifestyle because that’s how people typically decide where they want to live. Each buyer has unique motivators. Some of my clients want to be in a particular school district. For others, they want the shops and restaurants — the vibrancy of town life. And not surprisingly, some are looking for a property with incredible Chesapeake Bay views.”

A 16-year resident of the county, Frentsos offers clients a seasoned perspective on all the amenities and distinctive qualities Anne Arundel communities and neighborhoods have to offer. She also specializes in navigating the nuances of water-oriented property sales and purchases. Providing timely and trusted professional advice and tough negotiating techniques, Frentsos enables her clients to realize the best possible home buying and selling experience. Her team consists of a lender, title company, home inspector, licensed contractors, professional photographer and home stager, coupling her extensive local market knowledge with comprehensive real estate services.

Having sold over 350 homes valued over $140 million in real estate since 2002, Frentsos is a lifetime member of the Long & Foster Gold Team comprised of the corporation’s elite and highest producing real estate agents, and the Distinguished Sales Achievement Club (DSAC), a member organization of the Anne Arundel County Association of Realtors®. She is also an Anne Arundel County Master’s Club member, an organization that brings together agents who have exhibited high professional and ethical standards and exemplary sales records, to promote communications, education and to support association and community activities.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit, www.rachelshomes.com, call her office (410-263-3400), or cell (410-271-6246), or email her at [email protected].

