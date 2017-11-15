Temporary new rules to ease traffic at BWI go into effect today

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport today announced several changes to prevent traffic congestion along the terminal roadway during the holiday season.

“With the start of the holiday season, we want to provide a high level of service for our customers,” said Ricky Smith, the airport’s Executive Director. “We are making several temporary changes to help motorists coming to BWI Marshall to pick-up or drop-off family members or friends during this busy period.”

From November 15 through January 15, BWI Marshall Airport will offer customers the first hour of parking in the Hourly Garage for free. The Hourly Garage provides an easy, quick option for motorists headed to BWI Marshall Airport to meet or drop-off travelers. Directly adjacent to the airport terminal, the Hourly Garage offers quick access to the passenger terminal, along with close, convenient and covered parking. The Hourly Garage also makes use of the BWI Smart Park system, an automated parking guidance system that directs customers to open parking spaces.

BWI Marshall Airport is making another change to better manage vehicle traffic during the peak travel season. During the holiday period, hotel shuttles, off-airport parking shuttles, and transportation network companies (TNCs) will be required to use the upper level/departures level roadway to drop-off and pick-up customers. Requiring these commercial vehicles to use the upper level of the terminal roadway will help ease congestion on the lower level during the holiday season.

Another option to help motorists avoid traffic along the terminal roadway is the BWI Marshall Airport Cell Phone Lot. BWI Marshall will add about 50 additional spaces to the Cell Phone Lot during this holiday period. The BWI Marshall Airport Cell Phone Lot provides a free, convenient location for motorists to wait away from the terminal until contact is made with arriving passengers. By using the lot, drivers can avoid circling the terminal roadway while waiting for arriving passengers.

To help ensure the safety and security of BWI Marshall Airport travelers, local motorists are reminded that parking along the terminal curbside and I-195 is dangerous and strictly prohibited. Information on all BWI Marshall Airport parking options, including detailed directions, is available on the airport’s website at — http://www.BWIairport.com/.

As thousands of passengers prepare to fly for the holidays, travelers are reminded of the many convenient, affordable transit alternatives offered at BWI Marshall Airport, which provides among the best transit access of any major U.S. airport. Passengers are encouraged to use public transit during the peak holiday travel season.

BWI Marshall is one of the only U.S. airports to have an on-airport rail station. Easy and efficient rail access is available to Washington, Baltimore and beyond. MARC Rail and Amtrak provide convenient rail service to Washington and Baltimore. Light Rail offers access to Baltimore and the surrounding suburbs, directly from the airport terminal.

Beyond rail access, express and commuter bus options are available and especially popular during the holidays. The B30 BWI Express Metrobus route is a direct link from the Washington Metro system to BWI Marshall. This service runs between the airport and Metro’s Greenbelt station on the Green Line.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration provides the route 201 Commuter Bus service along the Intercounty Connector (ICC), which offers excellent access to BWI Marshall for residents and businesses in Montgomery County. The route 201 ICC Commuter Bus provides comfortable, frequent service between Gaithersburg, the Shady Grove Metro station, as well as other Montgomery County stops and BWI Marshall.

BWI Marshall Airport remains the busiest airport in the region. Following a new all-time annual passenger record in 2016, the airport continues to grow with new airlines and flights to new markets. BWI Marshall Airport now offers service to nearly 90 domestic and international destinations. Construction work continues on the extension of the airport’s international terminal to provide added airline capacity and new passenger services.

