Teen in critical condition after being shot in head in Eastport section of Annapolis

On November 18th at 4:55 p.m. officers responded to President Street between Van Buren Street and Monroe Street for a report of a shooting. Officers found a seventeen year old male victim, from Annapolis, suffering from at least one gun shot.

This is an active and fluid investigation, but after an initial investigation detectives believe the victim was walking with a group of people on President Street. One person in the group shot the victim in the head and then the suspect and the rest of the group fled the area in a small blue vehicle. We believe the victim knew the suspect and that there is no threat to the public at this time.

“This is an outrageous act of violence to a juvenile in our community,” said Chief Scott Baker. “We just met with the Eastport community on November 14th and have another meeting scheduled for January 16th. We urge community members to come to that meeting and work together on these serious issues of crime and safety.”

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His injuries are considered life threatening. We believe members of the community have information about the suspect in this shooting. We urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.

