Teen dies after being shot in head in Annapolis, police identify victim

This is an update to a story originally published last night about a shooting in the Eastport section of Annapolis.

The victim of the shooting, Terry Bosley, 17, of Annapolis, died from his injuries. Detectives believe that Terry was killed by someone he knew. This is an active investigation and we urge anyone with information to come forward by contacting Detective Tom Pyles or Detective Charles Bealefeld at 410-260-3439 or [email protected] or [email protected]. If people wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Annapolis Police Tip Line at 410-280-CLUE or Metro Crime Stoppers.



