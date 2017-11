This is an update to two previous stories– here and here.

On November 25th at approximately 8:30 a.m. Gregory Klemkowski, 22, of Annapolis was located by the North Carolina Highway Patrol near Durham, North Carolina. Klemkowski was taken into custody without incident. Klemkowski will be extradited to Maryland to face charges related to the attempted bank robbery.

