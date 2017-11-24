“Herrmann
Surcharge-free ticketing from Rams Head on Cyber-Monday

| November 24, 2017
On “Cyber Monday”, November 27, Rams Head is offering surcharge free tickets all day beginning at 12:01 a.m. and ending at 11:59 p.m. All Rams Head On Stage concerts in Annapolis, “Rams Head Presents” concerts at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis and “Rams Head Presents” concerts at The Key West Theater in Key West, Florida are eligible.

Surcharge free tickets may be purchased via the following venue websites:

Rams Head will be extending this offer to include phone and in-person purchases:

Rams Head On Stage (hours: 9:00am – 9:00pm)
33 West St.
Annapolis, Md. 21401
(410) 268-4545

