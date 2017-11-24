Stay safe this holiday with Christmas Tree safety tips from AACoFD

The Friday after Thanksgiving is well known for its impact on retail sales. Thanksgiving weekend is also the busiest weekend for live Christmas tree sales according to the National Christmas Tree Association (NCTA). An estimated 25 to 30 million live trees will be sold nationwide this year, many of them this weekend. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), approximately one-tenth of one percent (0.12%) of residential fires involve a Christmas tree, either real or artificial. Overall, the number of Christmas tree fires fell 80% from a high of 850 in 1980 to 170 in 2014, the lowest point in the available estimates. Christmas trees are not as likely to be the first item ignited in a residential fire as many other common household items including newspapers and magazines, boxes or bags and curtains and drapes. Although Christmas tree fires are not common, when they do occur, they are more likely to be serious. On average, one of every 31 reported home Christmas tree fires results in a death compared to an average of one death per 144 total reported home fires. The NCTA offers the following tips for choosing a live tree: Measure your space- Be sure you know what size (height and width) you need before heading to the lot. Measure the ceiling height in the room where the tree will be displayed. The trees in the field look small, and it is easy to overbuy. Measure the width of the area of the room where the tree will be displayed. Most trees are trimmed to an 80% taper. So a tree that’s 10′ tall will be 8′ wide at the bottom. A tree that will fit in the room vertically may be too big horizontally.

Ask questions about the trees- Ask the retailer when he/she gets the trees: are they delivered once at the beginning of the season, or several shipments during the season? Often, a tree obtained soon after its arrival on the retail lot will be very fresh because it was recently cut.

Do a branch/needle test for freshness- Run a branch through your enclosed hand – the needles should not come off easily. Bend the outer branches – they should be pliable. If they are brittle and snap easily, the tree is too dry.

Look for other indicators of dryness or deterioration- Indicators might include: excessive needle loss, discolored foliage, musty odor, needle pliability, and wrinkled bark. A good rule-of-thumb is when in doubt about the freshness of a tree, select another one. If none of the trees on the lot look fresh, go to another lot.