Special screening of the film, 13th, at Maryland Hall

A screening of the award-winning film 13th followed by a panel discussion, is slated for Friday, December 1st from 6:30 to 9:30 pm at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis. Admission is free but participants must register at www.mdhall.org.

13th, a documentary by Ava DuVernay, director of Selma, explores the intersection of race, justice and mass incarceration in the United States. It is titled after the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution which freed the slaves and prohibited slavery. The film was nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 2016 Academy Awards and won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary.

Director DuVernay contends that, with five percent of the world’s population and twenty five percent of the world’s prisoners, the US continues to perpetuate slavery. She examines the prison-industrial complex and demonstrates how much money is generated by corporations from incarcerations.

The post-screening panel discussion includes Hans Charles, the film’s Director of Photography who is currently working on Ed Sullivan and the Struggle for Civil Rights; Suzanne Kay, an award-winning filmmaker who was previously with CNN and the McNeil Lehrer Report; and Adrian Muldrow, a community activist, who has worked with thousands of individuals returning home from prison. The moderator is Janice Hayes-Williams, Historian, Annapolis native, and writer.

13th is sponsored by ACLU, Action Annapolis, Anne Arundel Indivisible, CAAL, Connecting the Dots, NAACP, We Persist, and WISE.

For more information, contact who Monica Lindsey at [email protected].

