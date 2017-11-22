Six AACC interior design students win awards in nearly every category

Six Anne Arundel Community College interior design students brought home several top awards recently from the annual Chesapeake Home + Living and American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) awards for exceptional design. The AACC students captured awards in 11 of 14 categories, including seven first place and three second place.

AACC’s entire ASID chapter also won Best Student Service Project for a new and previously underutilized Employment and Career Center they designed for Sarah’s House, a long-term and emergency housing facility serving families in Anne Arundel County. While there residents receive training on budgeting, setting goals, interviewing and other skills to help support them long after they leave Sarah’s House. Through their design work, the students were able to transform this space into an area that is more vibrant and inviting for residents to take advantage of the important services Sarah’s House provides.

The awards were issued during a ceremony held in conjunction with the ASID Maryland Annual Meeting in September at Chambers, an architecture and interior design firm in Baltimore. This student competition is open to interior design student members of ASID Maryland attending a two-, three- or four-year program at a Maryland college or university.

AACC’s award winners include:

Julia Heard of Ellicott City – first place, Sustainable Design; second place, Design Element; and honorable mention, Hospitality Design.

Jane Keil of Severn – second place, Residential Design.

Elly Vander Kolk of Severna Park – first place, Commercial Design.

Diana Sutherland of Baltimore – first place, Kitchen and Bath Design.

Kristy Wallace of Severna Park – first place, Residential Design; first place, Design Element; and first place, Hospitality Design.

Valerie Wheeler of Severna Park – second place, Historic Design.

