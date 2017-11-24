Sinclair bringing 367 new jobs in merger with Tribune Media

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country, announced today that it is retaining its Hunt Valley headquarters and investing $12 million to accommodate its Baltimore County operations into three buildings in Hunt Valley. The company, which has 333 employees in Maryland, plans to add 367 full-time employees, targeting 700 full-time employees by the end of 2023.

“Sinclair has been growing and has tripled in size in the last six years. Now, our momentum continues as we roll out our plans to double that growth and our size over the coming five years. This is an exciting time for Sinclair as we work toward the completion of our acquisition of Tribune Media Company,” said Chris Ripley, president & CEO of Sinclair Broadcast Group. “We are pleased by the support from the State of Maryland and Baltimore County during this time of growth and employment. Providing convenience and proximity for our employees is very important to us. As we strive to be the employer of choice, and along with our need to find highly skilled and qualified professionals, all of this can be achieved by remaining in Hunt Valley.”

Sinclair, through its portfolio of television broadcast stations, is the leading local news provider in the country, as well as a producer of live sports content, and owner of multiple emerging networks, four radio stations and the Tennis Channel. In addition, Sinclair, either directly or through its venture subsidiaries, makes equity investments in strategic companies. Sinclair was formed in 1986 by David Smith and his three brothers from companies founded by their father, Julian Sinclair Smith, including the company’s flagship television station, WBFF-TV.

“We are excited to support Sinclair Broadcast Group’s decision to expand their operations in Baltimore County and add 367 new jobs,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Companies, like Sinclair, that choose to grow their business in our great state, further demonstrate our administration’s commitment to ensuring Maryland remains open for business. This is tremendous news for Baltimore County and our state.”

“Sinclair is a home-grown Maryland company that is now one of the largest broadcasters in the nation and we are pleased that they will continue to make Maryland their home,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “Working closely with companies like Sinclair and helping them grow more efficiently and effectively is a key role that we play in strengthening Maryland’s economy.”

To assist with project costs, the Maryland Department of Commerce has approved a $1.3 million conditional loan through the Maryland Economic Development Assistance Authority and Fund (MEDAAF). Additionally, Baltimore County is providing a $130,000 conditional loan for costs related to Sinclair’s relocation and expansion. The company is also eligible for various tax credits including the state’s Job Creation Tax Credit.

“An expanding headquarters in Hunt Valley next to light rail and a vibrant business community equals 400 new jobs in Baltimore County. Baltimore County works to create a business climate where companies continue to grow, add jobs and support our economy,” said Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz.

Sinclair Broadcast Group owns 193 television stations across 589 channels in 89 U.S. markets. For more information, visit sbgi.net.

