School Board Appointment Committee re-opens application period for BOE seat

The School Board Appointment Commission of Anne Arundel County today announced that applications are once again now being accepted for the vacant District 32 seat on the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County.

Applicants must be residents of Legislative District 32.

Applications are available online at www.aacps.org/sbac or by calling the Board of Education Office at 410-222-5311.

Applications can be submitted via email to [email protected] or mailed to the School Board Appointment Commission, c/o the Board of Education Office, 2644 Riva Road, Annapolis, MD 21401. Applications can also be hand-delivered to the Board of Education Office.

All applications, whether mailed, hand-delivered, or sent by email, must be received by the Board of Education Office by noon on Friday, January 5, 2018.

The 13-member commission is charged with appointing individuals to fill vacancies on the Board of Education as the Board transitions from an entirely appointed Board to one that is entirely elected. The Commission plans to interview candidates and take public testimony beginning in late January.

Information related to the commission can be found at www.aacps.org/sbac.

